Company plans expanded snowmaking efforts for Aspen slopes

Aspen Skiing Co. is planning to expand its snowmaking efforts for the next ski season after experiencing what officials say was one of its more challenging years.
The Aspen Times reports the company aims to redirect $5.5 million in capital expenditures this summer into snowmaking for the next season.
Officials say the lackluster snow during the past season limited the openings of slopes near Aspen.
The company is planning to fill in spots of ski areas to better connect the terrain.
Officials say the company will double its pumping capacity at Snowmass to create a full connection to the top of the Elk Camp Gondola. Other ski areas will also be served by the expanded snowmaking.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Pueblo County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
Colorado Springs Police briefly closed southbound I-25 north of Garden of the Gods road because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
