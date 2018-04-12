Quantcast

Federal appeals court lifts stay on Amendment 71

DENVER (AP) -

A federal appeals court has stayed a judge's order blocking parts of Colorado's Amendment 71, which makes it more difficult to change the state constitution.
  
Thursday's ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals puts the amendment, known as "Raise the Bar," temporarily back in effect for any constitutional initiatives proposed for the November 2018 ballot, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
  
A federal district court judge in March blocked key portions of Amendment 71 from being enforced. The judge ruled that the amendment's new signature requirements violated the principle of "one person, one vote."
  
The lawsuit challenging the amendment's constitutionality is still pending before the Court of Appeals.

