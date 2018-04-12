Federal appeals court lifts stay on Amendment 71

A federal appeals court has stayed a judge's order blocking parts of Colorado's Amendment 71, which makes it more difficult to change the state constitution.
Thursday's ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals puts the amendment, known as "Raise the Bar," temporarily back in effect for any constitutional initiatives proposed for the November 2018 ballot, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
A federal district court judge in March blocked key portions of Amendment 71 from being enforced. The judge ruled that the amendment's new signature requirements violated the principle of "one person, one vote."
The lawsuit challenging the amendment's constitutionality is still pending before the Court of Appeals.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Pueblo County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Pueblo County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
Colorado Springs Police briefly closed southbound I-25 north of Garden of the Gods road because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Colorado Springs Police briefly closed southbound I-25 north of Garden of the Gods road because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.