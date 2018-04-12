Air Force Academy names interim Athletic Director

The U.S. Air Force Academy has announced the appointment of an interim Athletic Director.

Beginning today, April 12th, Col. Jennifer Block will act as the Academy's interim Athletic Director. Prior to accepting the interim A.D. position, Block served as the reserve advisor to the Superintendent.

Block is temporarily filling the position left vacant by former A.D. Jim Knowlton. Knowlton recently left the Academy to be the Director of Athletics at the University of California Berkeley.

Col. Block is a 1992 graduate of the Air Force Academy. She was a four year letterman in volleyball and served as the athletic department's climate and diversity officer from 2015 to 2017.

Block is also a contracting officer and combat veteran with more than 26 years of Air Force experience. She has served at both major command and Air Staff levels. She also served as an Academy Admissions Liaison Officer in multiple regions around the country.

“It is an absolute honor to be in this position at my alma mater,” said Block. “Mr. Knowlton built an amazing team that is poised for continued success. I look forward to helping them in any way I can to continue their progress, represent the values of our Academy, and in welcoming whoever is chosen for this position in the coming months.”

The Academy said is has begun the search for a permanent replacement.

