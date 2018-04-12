Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: 5 Health Fair in Colorado Springs this Saturday

Even if you like me are afraid of needles, a blood rest is worth some small discomfort to get a look at your health
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The 5 health fair is coming to Colorado Springs this Saturday at Da Vita Medical Center on Research Parkway.  It’s so important to know your personal health numbers and one of the easiest ways to get a window in the underlying health problems is through a blood test.

Even if like me, the thought of needles and getting stuck makes you uncomfortable, it really is worth your trouble if you want to be proactive in your approach to staying healthy.

Kimberly Ann Penny is a registered nurse, “You want to know what your blood pressure is, and you want to know what your cholesterol is, and your hemoglobin.  Diabetes is one the rise due to obesity or poor diet and lack of exercise. To really really know those numbers you need to have an easy simple blood test.”

If you have just begun tracking your health numbers, and they were good the last time you did it’s even more important to paying attention to your health going forward.

Kimberly says, “You want a baseline in the overall snapshot of what's going on in your body.  You may have made some changes in the past, and you want to know what are those changes are doing.  You may need to make different changes. You want to be around for your kids your grand kids and your family.  If you want to be able to run that 10k, that's what you should be able to do.”

Going to the doctor or a health fair will take time and a little money, but Kimberly says the investment is worth it.  “Financially the payoff is also there if you want to do prevention. Maintaining versus having that detrimental high deductible health crisis come into your life because you didn't know your numbers and then you suffer a massive heart attack or stroke.   If that happens you will likely end up having to have major surgeries or procedures and spend a lot of time in the hospital, in a best case scenario.”

For the dates, times and locations of upcoming 5 Health Fairs, click here

    The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.

    A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House.  Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Pueblo County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.

    While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.

