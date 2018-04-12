Quantcast

Colorado couple marries in hospital to include groom's sick mother

Written By Tyler Dumas
GRAND JUNCTION -

A Colorado mother in Grand Junction got the surprise of a lifetime when her son decided to get married in a hospital.

Why did he get married in a hospital? Well, he wanted to include his mother, Edie.

Edie has been at St. Mary's Hospital for more than a month and was told she would be too sick to travel to her son's wedding this summer in Arizona.

When Edie's son heard the news, he decided to have a discussion with his fiance. 

"He said I think it would be best if we just got married here and I said it feels right, that's a great idea. You never know where you're going to get married," said Bride, Denise Gregory

Edie said she's shocked that her son and future daughter-in-law did this just so she could attend.

The couple said they're hoping to used the money they were going to spend on the wedding on a road trip honeymoon to Yellowstone National Park.

