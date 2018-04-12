Colorado couple marries in hospital to include groom's sick mother

A Colorado mother in Grand Junction got the surprise of a lifetime when her son decided to get married in a hospital.
Why did he get married in a hospital? Well, he wanted to include his mother, Edie.
Edie has been at St. Mary's Hospital for more than a month and was told she would be too sick to travel to her son's wedding this summer in Arizona.
When Edie's son heard the news, he decided to have a discussion with his fiance.
"He said I think it would be best if we just got married here and I said it feels right, that's a great idea. You never know where you're going to get married," said Bride, Denise Gregory
Edie said she's shocked that her son and future daughter-in-law did this just so she could attend.
The couple said they're hoping to used the money they were going to spend on the wedding on a road trip honeymoon to Yellowstone National Park.
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Pueblo County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
Colorado Springs Police briefly closed southbound I-25 north of Garden of the Gods road because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
