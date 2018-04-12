Weather Alert Day: Extreme Winds And Fire Danger Today

Today's Forecast:

High Wind Warnings along the Front Range and I-25 from Springs to the southern border are in place today until 9pm. Red Flag Warnings are also in effect through all of southern Colorado, those advisories do not expire until 9pm tonight. Maximum wind gusts through the afternoon will be up to and just over 60 mph in all areas under the High Wind Warning. Temperatures will be warm again today but generally about 4 degrees cooler than we saw on Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 76; Low - 38. High winds today with gusts up to 60mph in the afternoon and warm temperatures. Staying very windy tonight and dry through 2am with a rain/snow mix to light, blowing snow possible after that into Friday morning.

PUEBLO: High - 83; Low - 42. High winds today with gusts up to 60mph with the afternoon with possible record tying highs. Staying very windy tonight and dry through 4am with a rain/snow mix to light but blowing snow possible into Friday morning.

CANON CITY: High - 79; Low - 40. High winds today with gusts up to 60mph and very warm temperatures through the afternoon. Staying very windy tonight and dry through 2am with a rain/snow mix to light blowing snow possibly into Friday morning.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. High winds today with gusts up over 55mph and warm temperatures through the afternoon. Staying very windy tonight with blowing snow possible after 1am tonight into Friday morning.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. High winds today with gusts up near 50mph and warm temperatures through the afternoon. Staying very windy tonight and dry through midnight but blowing snow will be possible after that into Friday morning.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. High winds today with gusts up to 50mph and very warm temperatures through the afternoon. Staying very windy tonight and mainly dry with a few showers possible Friday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. High winds today with gusts up to 65mph and very warm temperatures through the afternoon. Stay very windy tonight and dry through 1am with the high peaks of the Sangre De Cristos seeing snow and a rain/snow mix to light snow on I-25 Friday morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Snow across the Continental Divide will be pushed late tonight and early tomorrow morning into the Front Range and down along I-25 for Friday morning. Temperatures will start around and above freezing Friday morning so it's likely we'll see a brief rain first, especially for areas south of El Paso county that then quickly turn to a very wet snow. We look to get a break of rain and snow in the afternoon but after 4pm more snow will return to Teller county and Monument Hill, likely lasting after midnight especially on the Palmer Divide. The strongest winds in the area still look to be Friday night into Saturday morning but we'll be dry Saturday.