Mayors ride bus connecting Colorado Springs and Manitou's "creative corridor"

A new bus route now connects a route connecting downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs, what the city calls its "creative corridor."
The First Friday Art bus drove the route for the first time on April 6, with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Manitou Springs Mayor Ken Jaray riding along.
KOAA's Bill Folsom was along for the ride, and talked with both of them.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash caused by a wrong way driver closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
