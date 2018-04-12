Quantcast

Mayors ride bus connecting Colorado Springs and Manitou's "creative corridor"

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A new bus route now connects a route connecting downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs, what the city calls its "creative corridor."  

The First Friday Art bus drove the route for the first time on April 6, with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Manitou Springs Mayor Ken Jaray riding along.

KOAA's Bill Folsom was along for the ride, and talked with both of them. 

