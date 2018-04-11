Fountain Police looking for endangered woman

Fountain Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

They're looking for 38-year-old Cynthia Martinez, who was last seen on April 6 in Fountain. She is described as a 5'2 Hispanic woman who weighs approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark red wig, an oversized grey hoodie and oversized black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about her disappearance should call Fountain Police immediately at 719-382-8555. if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.