Woodland Park city council candidates tie in revised election

The City of Woodland Park announced revised vote totals from its municipal election Wednesday, now showing a tie between two city council candidates.

The city announced it will hold an official recount next Monday to decide the winner of the third and final seat. Candidates Noel Sawyer and John V. Schafer tied with 997 votes each. A third candidate, Mark Maruszak, finished 11 votes behind that total with 986 votes.

The unofficial results released on election night first showed Schafer received 996 votes and Sawyer received 994 votes. Those totals were revised in a new total released Wednesday.