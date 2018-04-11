Historic Pueblo businesses making changes while staying true to traditions

While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.

"Change is hard, the tradition is that strong in Pueblo," said Gary Cooper, the new owner of Gus's Place.



Cooper took over the restaurant at the beginning of April.



His first priority? Leave everything untouched.

"I have not changed a thing since we walked into the place," said Cooper.



"Pueblo is that kind of traditional town, you know, and a strong word of mouth and old families and it's important to keep that."

And it's clear, decades-long customers are grateful to visit the restaurant and see not much has changed since it opened in 1933.

"I had my 40th birthday party here, it was full of people that I know and love and it's just a tradition that has continued in our family," said customer Sherry Richert.

Meanwhile, just on the other side of Elm Street, Gagliano's Italian Market is in the process of expanding to a new sandwich shop on 209 W Northern Avenue.



It'll officially be open on Saturday, April 14 at 11 a.m.



Vincent Gagliano, who helps run the family-owned market, saying he's grateful they can bring more services to the Pueblo community.





"Not only carry on a family business that's been here for 97 years," said Gagliano, "but we're able to expand."

Loyal customers need not to worry, this shop is still going strong, continuing to bring authentic Italian delicacies right to Pueblo.

"We're kind of a little museum as well as a cultural center," added Gagliano.

Both businesses, proving they can keep up with the times, while preserving the past.



"It helps you know who you are," said Gagliano's customer Marylou Harger.



"It helps you remember those who came before you."



The Pueblo Economic Development Corporation and the Pueblo Small Business Development Center showing their support today, telling News 5 small businesses are the backbone of Pueblo and these unique locations help show what a great, diverse community there is to enjoy.