Pedestrian killed in crash on I-25

Colorado Springs Police briefly closed southbound I-25 north of Garden of the Gods road because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

As of 6:40 p.m. one lane of SB I-25 is open.

Traffic is also being slowed near the Garden of the Gods exit in the northbound lanes.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Rockrimmon Boulevard and Woodmen Road.

Police said the closure will be "lengthy" and drivers should take alternate routes.