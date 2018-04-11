Home Depot holds hiring event in Colorado Springs

Since Spring has sprung, Home Depot is looking to hire a number of employees for the season.
Home Depot will hold a hiring event in Colorado Springs for all potential candidates Thursday.
The home improvement company anticipates hiring more than 80,000 employees nationwide and 350 here in Colorado. Open positions range from cashier, to operations, to online order fulfillment, including both permanent part-time and seasonal openings.
Home Depot says applications take about 15 minutes and can be done online. All potential employees are encouraged to apply online before attending the event, but walk-ins are welcome.
The hiring event will be held at four local store locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here is the list of store locations:
Store 1504 – Colorado Springs
102 N. Academy Rd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Store 1510 – Academy Blvd
7120 N. Academy Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Store 1518 – SW Colorado Springs
2250 Southgate Rd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Store 1538 – NE Colorado Springs
5660 E. Woodmen Rd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
To apply online and view position openings, click on the link provided: https://www.homedepotretailjobs.com/
