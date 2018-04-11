Busy season ramping up for El Paso County Search and Rescue

El Paso County Search and Rescue is one of the busiest rescue groups in the country. In recent years they have gone to between 160 and 190 calls annually. The busy months start now, and continue until about November.

Right now there is extra training happening at Search and Rescue headquarters. Around a dozen new team members are in the midst of a three month training schedule. They will be fully trained in a just a couple of weeks and just in time for busy season.

"It's springtime now and days are starting to get warm, but as soon as the sun goes down it gets very cold,” said, New Member Instructor, Teresa Burgess, “A lot of people forget to bring rain gear, cold weather gear, food, water, because you're deceived by the nice days." The advice is, no matter how warm during the day, bring along a pack with supplies for cold, some water and snacks.

El Paso County Search and Rescue is an all volunteer group. They want people to know their service is free, so there is no hesitation to call for help.