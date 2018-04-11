Death investigation underway after body found near Fountain Creek

Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a "severely decomposed" body was found along Fountain Creek Wednesday.

The department's violent crimes section said they followed up on information about a body being dumped near Las Vegas and Tejon Streets. Officers then found the body in the wetland area near the creek.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and the body's identification and the cause of death are not yet known.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867)