Death investigation underway after body found near Fountain Creek

Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a "severely decomposed" body was found along Fountain Creek Wednesday.
The department's violent crimes section said they followed up on information about a body being dumped near Las Vegas and Tejon Streets. Officers then found the body in the wetland area near the creek.
Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and the body's identification and the cause of death are not yet known.
Anyone with information should call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867)
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash caused by a wrong way driver closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
A crash caused by a wrong way driver closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.