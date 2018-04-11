Quantcast

Death investigation underway after body found near Fountain Cree - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Death investigation underway after body found near Fountain Creek

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a "severely decomposed" body was found along Fountain Creek Wednesday.

The department's violent crimes section said they followed up on information about a body being dumped near Las Vegas and Tejon Streets. Officers then found the body in the wetland area near the creek.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and the body's identification and the cause of death are not yet known.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867)

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?