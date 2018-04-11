Quantcast

Deputies bust marijuana grow in Falcon area

EL PASO COUNTY -

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it made an arrest in connection to an illegal marijuana bust in the 12000 Mt. Belford Way in El Paso County.

Deputies said they arrested Robert Quien on suspicion of marijuana-related offenses. They said they seized 66 plants along with about 20 pounds of processed marijuana.

Authorities said the street value of the marijuana seized was approximately $200,000.

