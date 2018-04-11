Deputies bust marijuana grow in Falcon area

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it made an arrest in connection to an illegal marijuana bust in the 12000 Mt. Belford Way in El Paso County.
Deputies said they arrested Robert Quien on suspicion of marijuana-related offenses. They said they seized 66 plants along with about 20 pounds of processed marijuana.
Authorities said the street value of the marijuana seized was approximately $200,000.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash caused by a wrong way driver closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
