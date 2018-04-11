Denver Broncos release preseason schedule

New Broncos quarterback Case Keenum will face some familiar faces when he first appears in a Broncos uniform.

Keenum and the Broncos will play the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the 2018 preseason in August at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos will also play Chicago, Washington and Arizona.

The exact dates of the first three games are not yet set, but the Broncos will play the Bears at home and the last two games on the road. The game against the Cardinals will happen on Thursday, August 30.

The dates of the first three games will be announced when the regular season slate is announced.