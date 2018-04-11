Denver Broncos release preseason schedule

New Broncos quarterback Case Keenum will face some familiar faces when he first appears in a Broncos uniform.
Keenum and the Broncos will play the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the 2018 preseason in August at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos will also play Chicago, Washington and Arizona.
.@Broncos preseason schedule released @KOAA pic.twitter.com/IqexihsAmw— Grant Meech (@KOAAGrant) April 11, 2018
The exact dates of the first three games are not yet set, but the Broncos will play the Bears at home and the last two games on the road. The game against the Cardinals will happen on Thursday, August 30.
The dates of the first three games will be announced when the regular season slate is announced.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash caused by a wrong way driver closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
