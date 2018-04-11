Utah man sentenced for drunk driving fatal crash

A Utah man has been sentenced for Second Degree Murder in a fatal drunk driving crash on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation.

57-year old Timothy Merritt was sentenced to 24 years in prison for a crash that resulted in the death of one man and caused serious injuries to his wife, according to a release. Evidence presented at trial concluded that Merritt caused the fatal crash while driving in the wrong lane of traffic with a blood alcohol level between 0.23 and 0.25.

According to the District Attorney, Merritt had been arrested three other times for drinking and driving offenses. Merritt was also arrested three months after the fatal crash for drunk driving.

"I hope with all my heart that this conviction and sentence brings some relief to the deep suffering Merritt caused his victims and their family," said United States Attorney Bob Troyer. "Our prosecutors and the BIA and FBI agents worked tirelessly on this case, for that sole purpose."

Merritt was sentenced to 24 years in prison, including five years of supervised release with special conditions including participating in a cognitive behavioral treatment program and substance abuse program.