High-tech company to hire 300 new employees in Colorado Springs

Polaris Alpha announced 300 new job openings in Colorado Springs.

According to a release, Polaris Alpha is a technology, software, and solutions to the defense and intelligence communities company. The company announced a major expansion in its Colorado offices, including here in the Springs.

The expansion is expected over two phases, starting in Denver and continuing locally. The company said it plans to expand the current local facility by 80,000 square feet, hiring more than 300 employees by 2026.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation have worked together in obtaining state tax credits and job incentives to facilitate the expansion plans. The two organizations worked in securing a Colorado Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit from the state to help Polaris Alpha's recruiting efforts, according to a release.

“Polaris Alpha plays a crucial and foundational role in Colorado Springs’ and our region’s defense and technology industries, and the Chamber & EDC is pleased we could help secure this long-term commitment.” said Tammy Fields, chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “This announcement further validates Colorado Springs as a technology powerhouse and helps ensure a robust business climate for years to come.”

The job openings will include software engineers, system engineers, space scientists, cloud enterprise architects, machine learning specialists, and other IT professionals. For more information on the expansion and upcoming jobs, visit the Polaris Alpha website.