SB Highway 85 at B Street reopened after crash

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado State Patrol shutdown southbound Highway 85 at B Street due to an injury crash Wednesday afternoon.

All lanes were reopened an hour later. 

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

