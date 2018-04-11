Quantcast

SB Highway 85 at B Street closed due to crash - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

SB Highway 85 at B Street closed due to crash

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado State Patrol says Southbound Highway 85 at B Street is closed due to an crash with injuries.

Traffic and delays are expected in the area.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

We will send an update when the highway reopens. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?