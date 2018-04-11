Structure fire at apartment complex out, no injuries reported

2 alarm fire at The Vue Apartments, off Ralph's Ridge, near Union Blvd@KOAA pic.twitter.com/ebdKHmsdp1 — Laura Wilson (@LWilson_TV) April 11, 2018

Colorado Springs fire crews say a 2-alarm structure fire at an apartment complex in the southeast part of the city is now out.

Firefighters responded to the active fire with in six minutes in the 1800 block of Ralph's Ridge at the Vue at Spring Creek Apartment Complex Wednesday afternoon.

This is near Monterey Road and S Circle Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say there was damage to three different units, one of which was vacant.

Crews on scene said it appears the fire started outside and worked its way inside the complex through the upstairs balcony. The cause is still unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.