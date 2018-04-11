Quantcast

Structure fire at apartment complex displaces 10 people - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Structure fire at apartment complex displaces 10 people

Posted: Updated:

Colorado Springs fire crews say a 2-alarm structure fire at an apartment complex in the southeast part of the city is now out. 

Firefighters responded to the active fire with in six minutes in the 1800 block of Ralph's Ridge at the Vue at Spring Creek Apartment Complex Wednesday afternoon.

This is near Monterey Road and S Circle Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say there was damage to three different units, one of which was vacant. 

10 people will be displaced, according to the Red Cross. 

Crews on scene said it appears the fire started outside and worked its way inside the complex through the upstairs balcony. The cause is still unknown at this time. 

No injuries to pets or people have been reported. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?