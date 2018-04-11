Kroger looking to hire 11,000 new positions

Looking for a job? Kroger Co., parent company of Denver-based King Soopers has announced 11,000 position openings.

According to the Denver Business Journal, Kroger is the country's largest operator of traditional supermarkets, looking to fill 11,000 different positions. The positions include approximately 2,000 management jobs as well.

The openings follow a protest that was held at the company's Cincinnati headquarters regarding several stores closing down, said the Denver Business Journal. The company has created over 100,000 new jobs in the US over the past year and wants to fill 11,000 more.

“In addition to fueling the U.S. economy, many of our supermarket jobs are an opportunity for associates to grow and advance their careers,” said Kroger's Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations, Tim Massa.

For those interested in applying, click here to access the online application and view position openings.