Red Flags & High Wind Warnings!

TODAY'S FORECAST:

Red Flag Warnings, Wednesday until 9pm, and again Thursday 10am-9pm, along with a High Wind Watch for Thursday Noon-9pm...

Be aware of wind issues through Thursday evening! Visibility could become reduced in the afternoon due to blowing dust...and high-profile vehicles should avoid north-south highways at any cost. Winds will decrease from the 20-30mph of Wednesday afternoon, to 10 or less at night...but return to 30-40 sustained, and gusts to 50mph Thursday. Friday, it will be about 10-15 mph less overall, but noticeable and distracting, especially during showers.

Sky wise, clearing up a bit in the southeastern part of the state this evening, otherwise just mostly clear for the rest of us tonight and Thursday...and very warm temperatures, until Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 48, High - 77. Mostly clear, mild and breezy, but winds will diminish to under 10 mph by 10pm. Mostly sunny Thursday, and warm. But, windy by afternoon, with blowing dust.

PUEBLO: Low - 46, High - 84. Mostly clear, mild and breezy, but winds will diminish to under 10 mph by 10pm. Mostly sunny Thursday, and warm. But, windy by afternoon, with blowing dust.

CANON CITY: Low - 48, High - 81. Mostly clear, mild and breezy, but winds will diminish to under 10 mph by 10pm. Mostly sunny Thursday, and warm. But, windy by afternoon, with blowing dust.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 42, High - 66. Mostly clear, mild and breezy, but winds will diminish to under 10 mph by 9pm. Mostly sunny Thursday, and warm. Windy by afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 45, High - 74. Mostly clear, mild and breezy, but winds will diminish to under 10 mph by 9pm. Mostly sunny Thursday, and warm. But, windy by afternoon.

PLAINS: Low - 50, High - 87. Partial clearing, very mild and breezy this evening, but winds will diminish to under 10 mph by 10pm. Mostly sunny Thursday, and warm. But, windy by afternoon, with blowing dust.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 50, High - 84. Partial clearing, mild and breezy, but winds will diminish to under 10 mph by 10pm. Mostly sunny Thursday, and warm. But, windy by afternoon, with blowing dust.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: There is a storm that will pass to our north Friday, and will be rapidly intensifying. It will drop temps some 30 degrees behind it, and keep the winds coming, and not just Friday, but in to much of Saturday as well. It will destabilize the atmosphere enough Friday to create a number of wind-driven showers (snow above 6500 feet) from mid-morning into late afternoon. The actual amount of precipitation won't be much, but the repeated frequency and unpleasant nature of it raining sideways, will make it seem like more than it is. Of course, we're happy for anything we can get, moisture-wise. The showers end Friday evening, but the wind continues to gust on and off into midday Saturday, before calming down.