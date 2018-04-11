Pet Celebrations: Time to "pawty!"

Birthday parties aren't just for people anymore.
Pet owners are celebrating big milestones with all of the fanfare that comes with it: decorations, favors, presents, outfits. Some even rent out a venue.
And of course, there's the cake.
"With pets becoming more part of the family people want to celebrate," says pet bakery owner Barbara Burg
Burg's bakery specializes in personalized "pawty" cakes, and business is booming.
Millennials in particular spend an increasing amount each year on their furry friends.
Perhaps one reason is that many millennials see pets not as companions, but as starter children. Forty-four percent view pets as practice for the real deal, which could be enough to drive millennial pet parents to invest more time and money into finding organic food or building a doggie wardrobe.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2GQ02J9
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash caused by a wrong way driver closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
A crash caused by a wrong way driver closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.