Detectives discover illegal pot grow during identity theft investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers investigated reports of unauthorized credit card use at a local business.

Police discovered the suspect was captured on video surveillance at that business, pending the investigation officers discovered the suspect living in Peyton. Authorities received a crime stoppers tip that the suspect's home in the 9100 block of Sunningdale Drive could have a possible illegal marijuana grow, police said. 

Detectives from the Financial Crimes Unit, Metro Vice and Narcotics Unit assisted in the investigation where a search warrant was obtained. Upon executing the search warrant, detectives discovered an illegal marijuana grow and evidence of credit card fraud, including cloned credit cards from 15 unidentified victims.

Police identified the male suspect as 35-year old Andres Pedrioso Cuellar and the female as 18-year old Lianet Casimiro Rubido. Both suspects were arrested, and charged with identity theft, Cuellar will face the illegal marijuana grow charges.

Both warrants include a $50,000 bond. 

