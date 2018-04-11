Quantcast

Pueblo police trying to identify man who spits on bus drivers

Written By Nia Bender
PUEBLO -

The Pueblo Police are looking for a man who has repeatedly threatened and spit on on several city bus drivers on numerous occasions. Authorities are now asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the picture below.

If you have any information as to who this person is, the Pueblo police would like to hear from you. They can be contacted at (719) 553-2502

