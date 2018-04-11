Quantcast

Cycling classic to be held at the Air Force Academy this weekend

Cycling classic to be held at the Air Force Academy this weekend

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Air Force Academy Cycling Team is hosting the Front Range Cycling Classic this weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

Drivers at the Academy can expect a large number of cyclists on base roads throughout the day.  Be ready for possible delays, especially near the Academy’s base clinic.

The cyclists will be escorted by race vehicles and drivers are being asked not to pass between the vehicles and racers. 

The race will not interfere with access onto the Academy.  The North Gate is open to military I.D. card holders 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.  For non-DoD cardholders, the North Gate is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  The South Gate is open 24 hours a day for I.D. card holders.

