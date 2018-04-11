Several grass fires are out on Hwy 115 in Penrose

Fire fighters made quick work of several small grass fires along Highway 115 near Highway 50 in Penrose. The Fremont County Sheriff's office says there are three separate brush fires burning along Highway 115.

One of the fires was close to the propane tanks at the Kwik Stop in Penrose. Kwik Stop Employee Julie Byer, says fire crews quickly put out the fire near the tanks and there is no longer a threat to the station.

The Fremont County Sheriff's office says the cause of the fires is unknown at this time.