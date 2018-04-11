Pikes Peak Workforce Center is holding a job fair Wednesday

Job seekers have the opportunity to attend The Pikes Peak Workforce Center's 2018 Spring Job Fair on Wednesday. The event is being held at the Hotel Eleganté from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The job fair is free and open to the public for anyone who is 18-years of age or older. Over 130-employers will be available to speak with or interview job seekers. The Pikes Peak Workforce Center says they expect about a thousand people to attend the event.

Hotel Eleganté is located at 2886 South Circle Drive, 80906.

Job Fair attendees should bring at least a dozen copies of their resume. For faster admittance, attendees may register here.

More information available here.