Quantcast

Pikes Peak Workforce Center is holding a job fair Wednesday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pikes Peak Workforce Center is holding a job fair Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Job seekers have the opportunity to attend The Pikes Peak Workforce Center's 2018 Spring Job Fair on Wednesday. The event is being held at the Hotel Eleganté from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The job fair is free and open to the public for anyone who is 18-years of age or older. Over 130-employers will be available to speak with or interview job seekers. The Pikes Peak Workforce Center says they expect about a thousand people to attend the event.

Hotel Eleganté is located at 2886 South Circle Drive, 80906.

Job Fair attendees should bring at least a dozen copies of their resume.  For faster admittance, attendees may register here. 

More information available here.  

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?