Santa Fe Trail closed after jogger finds body

Officials at the U.S. Air Force Academy have closed down a portion the Santa Fe trail after a runner found a man's body on the trail at about 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Authorities have closed the section of the trail between the tri-intersection bridge at Pine Drive and Stadium Blvd.
The 10th Security Forces Squadron and the El Paso County Sheriff's are investigating the death.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
Several people are in jail this morning facing a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on North Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Several people are in jail this morning facing a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on North Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.