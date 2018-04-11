Quantcast

Santa Fe Trail closed after jogger finds body

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Officials at the U.S. Air Force Academy have closed down a portion the Santa Fe trail after a runner found a man's body on the trail at about 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Authorities have closed the section of the trail between the tri-intersection bridge at Pine Drive and Stadium Blvd. 

The 10th Security Forces Squadron and the El Paso County Sheriff's are investigating the death.

