Santa Fe Trail closed after a body is found

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Officials at the U.S. Air Force Academy closed down a portion the Santa Fe trail after a runner found a man's body on the trail at about 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The closed section of the trail is between the tri-intersection bridge at Pine Drive and Stadium Blvd. near the north gate.

The 10th Security Forces Squadron and the El Paso County Sheriff's are investigating the death. The Air Force Academy is confirming that the body found is not one of their cadets and may be a middle aged man.

