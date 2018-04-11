Santa Fe Trail closed after a body is found

Officials at the U.S. Air Force Academy closed down a portion the Santa Fe trail after a runner found a man's body on the trail at about 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The closed section of the trail is between the tri-intersection bridge at Pine Drive and Stadium Blvd. near the north gate.
The 10th Security Forces Squadron and the El Paso County Sheriff's are investigating the death. The Air Force Academy is confirming that the body found is not one of their cadets and may be a middle aged man.
A section of the Santa Fe Trail is closed temporarily to allow investigators to examine the scene following the discovery of a body.— USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) April 11, 2018
U.S. Air Force Academy officials said it is not a cadet.
Investigators said they believed the body is that of a middle-aged man.
@EPCSheriff and @AF_Academy is investigating a body found on the Santa Fe trail. A section of the trail between tri intersection bridge at pine drive and stadium blvd and the north gate is closed to investigate— Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) April 11, 2018
deceased male found @ 7am
discovered by a runner on trail. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/G3r91dWcYE
