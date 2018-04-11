I-25 wrong way driver has history of seizures, seen convulsing

(Seen above: News 5 viewer Isaiah Mascarenas captured this crazy footage of the wreck as it happened.)

Pueblo Police have reported that a wrong way driver on I-25 Tuesday has a history of seizures.

You may recall that a wrong way driver caused a wreck that closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.

Police said a man driving a work truck and pulling a trailer got on the loop to head southbound, but was actually driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

The ensuing wreck involved five cars and sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses involved in the crash reported seeing the man convulsing in his vehicle.

Police said that drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the wreck.