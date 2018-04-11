I-25 wrong way driver has history of seizures, seen convulsing

(Seen above: News 5 viewer Isaiah Mascarenas captured this crazy footage of the wreck as it happened.)
Pueblo Police have reported that a wrong way driver on I-25 Tuesday has a history of seizures.
You may recall that a wrong way driver caused a wreck that closed southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening.
Police said a man driving a work truck and pulling a trailer got on the loop to head southbound, but was actually driving northbound in the southbound lanes.
The ensuing wreck involved five cars and sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses involved in the crash reported seeing the man convulsing in his vehicle.
Police said that drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the wreck.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak.
Several people are in jail this morning facing a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on North Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.
Several people are in jail this morning facing a wide range of charges after Colorado Springs police officers pulled over a car on North Chestnut Street north of Fillmore.