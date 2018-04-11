Quantcast

4th Infantry Division Soldier to be presented with the Bronze St - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

4th Infantry Division Soldier to be presented with the Bronze Star Medal

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

One of Fort Carson's soldiers is being presented with the prestigious Bronze Star Medal with Valor during a ceremony at the Army post on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m..

Sgt. Ricky R. Beckles, a 4th Infantry Division Soldier, earned the award for defending the medical evacuation of 13 critically-injured casualties while taking heavy enemy fire following an explosion during a mission in Afghanistan. At the time he was attached to Alpha 9552, Special Forces Operational Detachment, 19th Special Forces Group with the Colorado Army National Guard in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard, will present the award to Beckles during the ceremony.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?