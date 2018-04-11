4th Infantry Division Soldier to be presented with the Bronze Star Medal

One of Fort Carson's soldiers is being presented with the prestigious Bronze Star Medal with Valor during a ceremony at the Army post on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m..

Sgt. Ricky R. Beckles, a 4th Infantry Division Soldier, earned the award for defending the medical evacuation of 13 critically-injured casualties while taking heavy enemy fire following an explosion during a mission in Afghanistan. At the time he was attached to Alpha 9552, Special Forces Operational Detachment, 19th Special Forces Group with the Colorado Army National Guard in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard, will present the award to Beckles during the ceremony.