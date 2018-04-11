Quantcast

4th Infantry Division soldier presented with Bronze Star - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

4th Infantry Division soldier presented with Bronze Star

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

One of Fort Carson's soldiers was presented with the prestigious Bronze Star Medal with Valor during a ceremony at the Army post on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Ricky R. Beckles, a 4th Infantry Division Soldier, earned the award for defending the medical evacuation of 13 critically-injured casualties while taking heavy enemy fire following an explosion during a mission in Afghanistan. At the time he was attached to Alpha 9552, Special Forces Operational Detachment, 19th Special Forces Group with the Colorado Army National Guard in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard, will present the award to Beckles during the ceremony.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Victim caught in crossfire clarifies potential lawsuit

    Victim caught in crossfire clarifies potential lawsuit

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:56:02 GMT
    Thomas Villanueva files a notice of claim against Colorado Springs and El Paso County after the shooting that paralyzed him. (KOAA)Thomas Villanueva files a notice of claim against Colorado Springs and El Paso County after the shooting that paralyzed him. (KOAA)

    The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.

    The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.

  • Historic Pueblo businesses making changes while staying true to traditions

    Historic Pueblo businesses making changes while staying true to traditions

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:15:52 GMT

    While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.

    While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.

  • Homeowners vs. Squatters: Who will lawmakers vote to protect?

    Homeowners vs. Squatters: Who will lawmakers vote to protect?

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:58:18 GMT

    A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House.  Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Pueblo County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.

    A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House.  Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Pueblo County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?