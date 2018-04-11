4th Infantry Division soldier presented with Bronze Star

One of Fort Carson's soldiers was presented with the prestigious Bronze Star Medal with Valor during a ceremony at the Army post on Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Ricky R. Beckles, a 4th Infantry Division Soldier, earned the award for defending the medical evacuation of 13 critically-injured casualties while taking heavy enemy fire following an explosion during a mission in Afghanistan. At the time he was attached to Alpha 9552, Special Forces Operational Detachment, 19th Special Forces Group with the Colorado Army National Guard in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh, adjutant general, Colorado National Guard, will present the award to Beckles during the ceremony.
Fort Carson Sgt. receives Bronze Star for bravery in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/wPrVscUr1Q— Joe Bevans (@BevansJoe) April 11, 2018
The innocent bystander who was injured in the February shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick filed a notice of claim seeking at least $1,000,000 from the county and city last week and his attorney says, this is not a money grab.
While change is underway at some of Pueblo's most historic locations, their traditions are sure to remain the same.
A bill to protect homeowners from squatters faces some opposition as it makes its way through the House. Hoping to keep Senate Bill 18-015 alive, El Pueblo County Sheriff Bill Elder spoke one-on-one with News 5 about the challenge his office and deputies will face if it dies.
Colorado Springs Police briefly closed southbound I-25 north of Garden of the Gods road because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
