Centennial couple delivers baby at Chipotle

Written By Tyler Dumas
CENTENNIAL -

A couple in Centennial recently made a memorable stop at a Chipotle restaurant. 

The couple wasn't stopping for the guacamole, but rather to deliver a baby.

The parking lot of the restaurant is where their fourth child took his first breaths. 

The couple was able to call 9-1-1, and a dispatcher 16 miles away was able to talk them through the surprise delivery.

Six minutes after the call was placed to the dispatcher, a seven pound, seven ounce baby was born.

Perhaps in a nod to the dispatcher that helped bring him into the world, the baby was born at exactly 9:11.

Adding another odd coincidence to the story is that the parents said they actually met at a Chipotle restaurant. 

