Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before House committee

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette is expected to question Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today.

Zuckerberg is back for his second day for a hearing over the social network's data sharing controversy involving the political consulting group Cambridge Analytica.

The Congresswoman says she'll ask Zuckerberg exactly what will be done to ensure the privacy of Facebook users. She's also expected to ask about Facebook and the integrity of elections across the planet.

The hearing in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee begins at 8 a.m. Mountain Time. News 5 will carry the hearing live on KOAA.com and on the News 5 App.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back on Capitol Hill.

A house hearing examining the company's privacy policies and the role Facebook played as Russians intervened in the 2016 election has begun. Zuckerberg testified for around five hours in a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

In that hearing, Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures and disclosed that his company was "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference. He also said Facebook was working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users' private data by a data-mining company affiliated with Donald Trump's campaign.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures as he underwent some five hours of questioning by the Senate.

The 33-year-old founder of the world's best-known social media giant is set for another Capitol Hill grilling on Wednesday before members of the House.

Lawmakers were at times aggressive Tuesday as they accused Zuckerberg of failing to protect the personal information of millions of Americans from Russians intent on upsetting the U.S. election.

Zuckerberg disclosed that his company is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference. He says it's working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users' private data by a data-mining company affiliated with President Donald Trump's campaign.

Facebook has been reeling from its worst-ever privacy failure.

