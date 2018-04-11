Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds With Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:

We are calling today a weather alert day southern Colorado with the increased fire danger due to strong winds and very low humidity. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the entire viewing area from 11am today until 9pm tonight. Wind speeds will start ramping up after 10am today with sustained speeds from 20 to 35 mph possible and wind gusts up to 40mph possible through the afternoon. Temperatures due to these strong winds will warm near the records with Colorado Springs hitting 80 degrees and Pueblo the mid 80s. Tonight the winds will die down and temperatures will stay very mild with lows in the mid 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 80; Low - 47. Very warm & dry with winds picking up after 11am today. Tonight light winds and mild temps.

PUEBLO: High - 86; Low - 45. Hot & dry with winds picking up after 11am today. Tonight light breeze and mild temps.

CANON CITY: High - 83; Low - 47. Very warm and dry today with winds picking up after 11am today. Tonight calm winds and mild temps.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 65; Low - 41. Warm and dry with winds picking up after 9am today. Tonight light winds and cool temps.

TRI-LAKES: High - 70s; Low - 40s. Warm and dry with winds picking up after 9am today. Tonight light winds and cool temps.

PLAINS: High - 80s; Low - 40s. Hot & dry with winds picking up after 12pm today. Tonight light breeze and mild temps.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 80s; Low - 40s. Very warm & dry with winds picking up after 11am today. Tonight light breeze and mild temps.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Thursday from central El Paso county through the southern border. Very high winds are expected through the advisory areas with gusts up to 60 mph possible from Thursday afternoon through the early evening. Temperatures will be very warm again Thursday but likely a couple degrees cooler than what we saw Wednesday. Friday will also be a very windy day with gusts up to 50 mph. Rain to light snow is possible Friday afternoon and evening but accumulations of both look pretty low, any snow will melt very quickly on the warm ground.