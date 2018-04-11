Trump tells Russia to "get ready,' missiles "will be coming" to Syria

A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.

A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.

Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday gave the official go-ahead to funding to begin construction this summer of a new summit house on Pikes Peak. Council members voted unanimously to reappropriate $13.5 million in the reserve fund of the city-run Pikes Peak-America's Mountain enterprise to the project fund for construction. Construction on the new summit house complex is expected to last three to four years. The new complex will replace the current summit ho...