What's in your Go Bag?

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
A list of the '2018 Best Places to Live in the United States' has been unveiled, ranking Colorado Springs in the number two spot.
Phoenix Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Colorado Springs native Taylor White, a student at Grand Canyon University.
Phoenix Police are searching for the person who killed 21-year-old Colorado Springs native Taylor White, a student at Grand Canyon University.