What's in your Go Bag?

We want you to be prepared in the event of a fire or flood! Tonight local leaders are hosting a public meeting so you can get the information you need to keep you and your family safe.

One of the most important things you can do is have a "Go Bag" ready in case of an emergency, that you can grab on your way out, like in the kitchen. Of course we all know the basics like a first aid kit, your important documents, and personal items. Something you may not have thought of - a notebook with all the important contacts in your phone just in case your phone loses battery!

Make sure you have supplies for at least 72 hours. Keep in mind basic services like electricity, gas, and water could be out for days. Your kit doesn't have to be massive, but it should be thorough! Think about items your pets may need, prescription medications and a change of clothes.

"You may only have moments notice to leave your property, so you need to be able to grab this go kit and go to the evacuation center, so you know what to do," said Gordon Brenner with the Office of Emergency Management.

You can help prevent a disaster like a wildfire in the first place! Never mow or trim your grass on windy days and make sure any cigarettes and campfires are out before you walk away. Remember to never pull your car over in dry grass!

Need help making your emergency kit? Log on to coloradosprings.gov for details on how to build a kit.

This will all be discussed at tonight's Emergency Preparedness Meeting. It's at 6:30 at Howbert Elementary School.