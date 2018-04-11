Sky Sox win 2018 home opener 8-1 over New Orleans

The last season as a Triple-A Ball club in Colorado Springs got off on the right start for the Sky Sox.

Behind some hot bats, the Sox beat New Orleans 8-1 in the 2018 home opener.

Freddy Peralta pitched five scoreless inning for the Sox, striking out seven, walking three and allowing only two hits. It was his second straight five inning outing not allowing a run.

The Sky Sox homestand continues through Monday with the Round Rock Express coming into town on Friday, 13th.