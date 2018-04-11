Lucchesi gets first win as Padres beat Rockies 5-2

Joey Lucchesi got his first major league win thanks to a go-ahead three-run homer from Hunter Renfroe in the seventh inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.



Lucchesi (1-0) shut down Colorado in his third career start. He struck out eight and allowed just two unearned runs before leaving two batters into the seventh.



Austin Hedges also homered, Jose Pirela had three hits and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his fourth save.



Padres outfielder Manuel Margot left in the ninth inning after getting hit in the ribs by Scott Oberg's fastball. There was no immediate word on his status.



Renfroe hit the first pitch from reliever Brian Shaw (1-1) with two out in the seventh. It was his first homer of the season and came after a pair of two-out singles.



Trevor Story's two-run homer in the first - his third of the season - came one out after Chris Iannetta reached on an error by Lucchesi. The rookie left-hander found a groove after that, retiring 16 of the next 18 batters. He left after Nolan Arenado led off the seventh with a triple off the scoreboard in right and Story walked.



Kazuhisa Makita came on and stranded both runners.



Colorado has lost three straight despite another strong outing from Tyler Anderson. The left-hander was effective over six innings but remains without a decision through three starts. He pitched six shutout innings last week in San Diego, and the Padres managed just two runs off him Tuesday before he left for a pinch-hitter.



Pirela had an RBI double in the third and Hedges hit a leadoff homer in the fifth that tied it at 2.



TRAINER'S ROOM



Padres: 1B Wil Myers (right arm issue) is not expected to return from the 10-day DL when he is eligible Friday. Manager Andy Green said Myers will have to swing a bat for a few days and may go on a rehab assignment before returning.



Rockies: CF Charlie Blackmon was scratched from the lineup with tightness in his right quad. Blackmon left Saturday's game in the 10th inning with a back issue and sat out Sunday's game as a precaution. Mike Tauchman played center field in Blackmon's absence.



UP NEXT



The Padres will send RHP Luis Perdomo (1-1, 6.00 ERA) against Colorado RHP German Marquez (0-1, 6.52) in the series finale Wednesday. Perdomo will make his eighth career start against the Rockies while Marquez will face San Diego for the first time.

