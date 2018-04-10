City of Colorado Springs adopts new bike master plan

The Colorado Springs City Council unanimously adopted an update to the city's bike master plan, which lays out the infrastructure plan for the next 20 years for cyclists.

City leaders spent 18 months gathering public opinion to craft the plan, which emphasizes safety, accessibility, integration and inclusivity for cyclists.

“The Bicycle Master Plan establishes a vision and roadmap for how Colorado Springs can provide a level of programming and bike infrastructure across the entire city that accommodates the range of users who want or need to bicycle and doing so through efficient use of City resources,” City Council member Jill Gaebler said in a news release.

The city said work is underway to promote and enhance the city's bike map and to establish a bike count program in Colorado Springs.

The plan, called "COSBikes!" can be viewed here.