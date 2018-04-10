Pueblo brewery to introduce Pueblo Chile beer

The PDub Brewing Company announced plans to release a Pueblo Chile beer Wednesday.

The beer will be called "Rojo Caliente!" It's described as a full bodied "spicy Red Ale" with a "crisp hint" of Pueblo Chile.

The spicy ale is available at both Big Bear locations, Purcell Boulevard Liquor, and will eventually hit the shelves throughout Pueblo.

This fiery spin on a Pueblo tradition is a PDub Brewing Company original brew.