Quantcast

Pueblo brewery to introduce Pueblo Chile beer - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo brewery to introduce Pueblo Chile beer

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

The PDub Brewing Company announced plans to release a Pueblo Chile beer Wednesday.

The beer will be called "Rojo Caliente!" It's described as a full bodied "spicy Red Ale" with a "crisp hint" of Pueblo Chile.

The spicy ale is available at both Big Bear locations, Purcell Boulevard Liquor, and will eventually hit the shelves throughout Pueblo.

This fiery spin on a Pueblo tradition is a PDub Brewing Company original brew. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?