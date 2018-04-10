Quantcast

Colorado Springs Airport announces new therapy dog

COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Colorado Springs Airport has announced a new member to their team, Sassy the therapy dog. 

Sassy is a Border Collie and a Paws 4 COS therapy dog. 

She can be seen at the airport, so be sure to say hello.

