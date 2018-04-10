Platte Avenue bridge expanding to six lanes in near future

Colorado Springs is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday to allow residents to view and comment upon the plans for the proposed design of Platte Avenue over Sand Creek. The bridge over Sand Creek is slated for complete reconstruction.

The current bridge, built in the '50s, has reached the end of its service life. Colorado Springs engineers told News 5 that concrete is deteriorating and the guardrails are not up to current standards.

"So we will be doing a full replacement of the structure. Probably with a single bridge; possibly two separate bridges," commented Aaron Egbert, chief engineer with the City of Colorado Springs.

The new structure will be expanded from the current four lanes to six lanes; allowing for future traffic growth as well as sidewalk construction.

The bridge will also be built with the future Sand Creek Trail in mind, featuring a section of thinner girders referred to as a jump span, "Which will allow the trail to have proper headroom along the eastern most abutment," Egbert said.

According to Colorado Springs engineers, the bridge is already over half way designed with construction expected to begin in 2019, "There will be about a two year construction period, so it will go into 2021," stated Egbert.

City staff expects there to be some serious traffic delays during the construction.

"The current plan is that we will have east bound Platte Avenue down to one lane, but we will keep two lanes in the westbound direction," he finished.