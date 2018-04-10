Quantcast

Police search for armed and dangerous teen in Colorado Springs

Officers are searching for a 16-year old accused of committing second degree burglary in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say video captures Quinn Scaggs committing the burglary with a weapon. He is currently wanted on several felony warrants.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. 

If you have any information on his location or is a witness to this investigation, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. 

