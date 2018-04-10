Quantcast

SB I-25 closed at 29th Street in Pueblo

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involves at least four cars, including one that appears to have rolled over.

The conditions of those involved is not yet known. Avoid the area if possible.

