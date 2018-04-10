Quantcast

Crash involving wrong way driver closes I-25 in Pueblo

(Video of the crash sent in from News 5 viewer Isaiah Mascarenas)

A crash involving multiple vehicles closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at 29th Street in Pueblo for hours Tuesday evening. 

I-25 reopened a little before 9 p.m., nearly four hours after the crash happened.

Police said a driver of a truck hauling a trailer was driving north in the southbound lanes, causing a crash that involved five cars. Another two cars were involved in a separate crash in the area in the northbound lanes due to distracted driving.

Pueblo Police said two people were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the interstate is still shut down.

