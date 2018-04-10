Highway 50 closed in La Junta for hazmat incident

Hazmat Response Teams responded to a gas leak that was quickly neutralized Tuesday night.

La Junta Fire and Hazmat crews responded to a chlorine gas release at the La Junta Waste Water Treatment Facility on the east side of La Junta.

This prompted authorities to closed a stretch of Highway 50 from Bradish Ave to Lacey Ave, along with 3rd Street from Lacey to Adams, but those roads are now back open.

La Junta Fire says the leak contained two 150 pound chlorine cylinders, the all clear was given around 6:30 p.m.

There were no evacuations.

La Junta Fire says two city employees were treated and released for exposure to the gas.